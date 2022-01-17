WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ for end of his suspension

SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus’ suspension from rugby activities has come to an end, and his daughters couldn’t be happier.

In November Erasmus was banned from all rugby-related activities for two months after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.

World Rugby found him guilty on six charges after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July last year.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, his three daughters thanked the governing body for making the ban two months and not a day longer.

“We just want to say thank you so much for only making it two months. Honestly, thank you. We are so tired of having him at home.

“We have received enough life lessons and advice about everything. It’s enough and I think it’s time for him to go back. We are grateful the day has arrived for him to go back to work tomorrow.”