WATCH | LOL! ‘We’re tired of having him at home’ —Rassie’s daughters ‘grateful’ for end of his suspension

17 January 2022 - 09:30
Rassie Erasmus' suspension from rugby activities has come to an end and his daughters are delighted.
SA Rugby director Rassie Erasmus’ suspension from rugby activities has come to an end, and his daughters couldn’t be happier. 

In November Erasmus was banned from all rugby-related activities for two months after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct.

World Rugby found him guilty on six charges after he put together a 62-minute video that hit out at Australian referee Nic Berry and TMO Marius Jonker’s officiating during the Springboks’ first Test loss to the British & Irish Lions in July last year.

Taking to Twitter over the weekend, his three daughters thanked the governing body for making the ban two months and not a day longer. 

“We just want to say thank you so much for only making it two months. Honestly, thank you. We are so tired of having him at home. 

“We have received enough life lessons and advice about everything. It’s enough and I think it’s time for him to go back. We are grateful the day has arrived for him to go back to work tomorrow.”

During his suspension, Erasmus was “living every day like a Friday” and posting humorous updates, some of which appeared to poke fun at World Rugby.

On day 29 of the suspension, he shared a tongue-in-cheek video about how he felt about the ban.

“Day 29 of the 60 days. Starting to feel really positive that this was a very good decision,” Erasmus captioned the video.

“Every day is like a Friday. It’s a terrible ban, hey. Here’s to the weekend,” he said in the video. 

“We’ll handle every day as a Friday because it’s a ban, and enjoy it and just work hard on our discipline and get it right.”

Welcoming the new year, Erasmus told Springbok fans “park 2019 and talk 2023” as the national team plans to defend the title they won in Japan.

“Let’s forget 2019 and focus 100% on 2023. We appreciate all your opinions, negative or positive. Let’s park 2019 and talk 2023,” he said. 

