Bulls make light work of Western Province to stay top of Currie Cup log

The Bulls maintained their position at the top of the Currie Cup standings with a domineering 40-7 win over Western Province at Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

The defending champions scored six tries, five of which were converted, to register this important bonus-point victory and their second win in succession.

The Bulls went to the break with a commanding 28-0 lead through tries by James Verity-Amm, Canan Moodie, Simphiwe Matanzima and Cyle Brink, which were converted by Morné Steyn.

They returned from the break in a mean mood with two more tries from the efforts of veteran Bismarck du Plessis and Marco Jansen van Vuuren.

It was also a productive day for vastly experienced flyhalf Steyn as he returned with 10 points from five of the six conversions he kicked.

The home team finally registered their name on the scoreboard after 65 minutes through a touchdown by captain Nama Xaba and that was followed by two late tries from Tristan Leyds and Marcel Theunissen.

The Bulls were reduced to 14 men in the closing stages when Jan-Hendrik Wessels was given his marching orders for contact with the head of a Western Province player.

In the first match of the day, the Pumas produced a ruthless performance to thrash the Lions 50-9 at Ellis Park and move to third spot.

The Pumas secured their emphatic victory through tries by Devon Williams, Daniel Maartens, Corne Fourie, Tinus de Beer, Simon Raw, Llewellyn Classen and Brandon Valentyn.

De Beer was also on point with the boot as he put away six of the seven conversions and one penalty to add to his try as they punished a weakened Lions.

In the second match the Sharks, who had a bye on the opening weekend, started their campaign with a narrow 24-23 win over stubborn Griquas at Kings Park.

The Durbanites managed to hold on to an important victory despite completing the match with a man down after Samoan flank OJ Noa was shown a red card for a dangerous tackle.

The Sharks’ two tries were scored by Cameron Wright and Dan Jooste while the Griquas crossed the white line through the efforts of Michael Amiras and Sango Xamlashe.

Western Province (0) 21 — Tries: Nama Xaba, Tristan Leyds, Marcel Theunissen; Conversions: Tim Swiel (2) Chris Schreuder (1)

Bulls (28) 40 — Tries: James Verity-Amm, Canan Moodie, Simphiwe Matanzima, Cyle Brink, Bismarck du Plessis, Marco Jansen van Vuren; Conversions: Morné Steyn (5)