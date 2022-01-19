Rugby

SA match officials to blow the whistles in Six Nations competitions

19 January 2022 - 11:21
Aimee Barrett-Theron is among referees who will be doing duty during the U20 Six Nations competition.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Four SA match officials are among the top international referees to blow the whistle during the Six Nations and Under-20 Six Nations competitions in February and March respectively.

Jaco Peyper, Aimee Barrett-Theron and AJ Jacobs will be among the men and women in the middle while Marius Jonker will serve as television match official (TMO) in the senior men’s competition.

Peyper will handle the opening match of the Six Nations between Ireland and Wales in Dublin on February 5 and the final encounter between France and hosts England in Paris on March 19.

Peyper will also serve as an assistant referee in the clash between Wales and France in Cardiff on March 11.

Jonker will serve as the TMO in matches between England and Ireland at Twickenham on March 12 and France and England in Paris on March 19.

Barrett-Theron will take charge of the U-20 Six Nations match between Italy and Scotland on March 11 in Treviso with Jacobs partnering with Precious Pazani of Zimbabwe as assistant referees.

Jacobs will take charge of the U-20 match between France and England in Perpignan on March 20, where Barrett-Theron and Pazani will be assistant referees.

SA Rugby referees manager Banks Yantolo congratulated the officials.

“The fact that SA have four match officials on the respective panels for these competitions is a feather in our cap in terms of the quality of referees we are producing," Yantolo said.

“Each one of these individuals are among the best in their trade. Being named in such elite referee panels shows the consistency of their performances on the field during competitions. We have full faith in them and know they will give their best on the field.”

