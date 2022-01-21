Bok-laden Sharks set for Lions clash at Ellis Park

The Lions will re-emerge from their festive season hibernation with lock Pieter Jansen van Vuren back from injury and in the match 23 for their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday.

It will be their long awaited first home match in the URC.

The journeyman second-rower, who has had stints at the Valke, Griquas, Griffons and Pumas, has recovered from the injury that snapped short his tour to the UK last year.

He is in the starting team along with Ruhan Straeuli who comes in for the injured Vincent Tshituka. The latter's absence will be keenly felt by the Lions. He has consistently been one of their standout performers.

Coach Ivan van Rooyen, however, backed his loose trio to get the job done.

“It’s unfortunate to lose Vincent due to an injury setback, but the opportunity now presents itself for Ruhan to come in and do the job for us in concert with Jaco Kriel and Francke Horn,” Van Rooyen said.

For sheer work rate, it is hard to plug the hole left by Tshituka.

Van Rooyen hopes Jansen van Vuren will replicate the energy and urgency he has shown on the training field on match day.

“We are pleased to have Pieter back. He was great for us on tour before injury halted his momentum. He’s trained really well over the past few weeks, and he is eager to get stuck in again.”

Naturally the coach is relieved to be finally playing at home after all the disruptions to the SA teams' playing roster.

“It’s great to be back for URC action especially on our home turf. It’ll be our first URC fixture at home since the campaign started so we’re pretty excited about that,” Van Rooyen said.