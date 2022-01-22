Stormers snatch victory from the Bulls with two late tries at Loftus

In a quite remarkable match that marked their return to the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Stormers upstaged the Bulls 30-26 at Loftus on Saturday.

Apart from fortunes fluctuating wildly during the match, proceedings on the field were also affected when television transmission ceased after broadcaster SuperSport's Outside Broadcast truck caught fire.

First there was a short break in transmission but later the feed had to be cut.

On the field, and witnessed only by the 2,000 in attendance, the Stormers scored a late converted try through replacement scrumhalf Paul de Wet to snatch victory.

They looked down and out after the Bulls came storming back after falling 18-0 behind in the first half.

The Bulls scored 26 unanswered points but the Stormers dusted themselves off at the end with tries by Herschel Jantjies and De Wet to snatch the win.