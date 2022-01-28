On-form Blitzboks want to extend their 29-game winning streak in Seville

SA’s all-conquering Sevens side go into this weekend’s World Series event in Seville, Spain, seeking a sixth tournament win in a row, but without inspirational captain Siviwe Soyizwapi, who is missing through injury.

The Blitzboks were clinical in winning the tournament in Malaga last weekend, defeating Argentina 24-17 in the final to keep up their incredible 29-game winning run.

Critics may point to the fact that both Olympic champions Fiji, due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their camp, and New Zealand are missing from the two tournaments in Spain. Neil Powell’s side, though, can only play who are in front of them and they continue to show why many regard them as the best in the world.

“For us as a squad it is not about breaking records or winning a certain number of games, it’s about everybody being tuned in to the same page, knowing what our goals and values are, and enjoying the team spirit,” SA stand-in skipper Impi Visser said.

“We’re not putting a lot of pressure on ourselves, the boys are calm and collected and really excited for this weekend. We needed to get back to ground zero once we arrived here and I think the guys did that well. We don't really count the number of matches won; we only care about what we need to do to do justice to our jersey and the values of the Blitzbok team.

“We are looking only at contributing to the system, not winning streaks or things like that.”

Visser is delighted to be given the armband this weekend and says it will put an extra spring in his step, but also comes with much responsibility.

“To captain this side is a huge honour and privilege. A lot of the guys that have captained before me are legends of the game, so for me it is a real honour and we plan to enjoy this weekend,” he said.