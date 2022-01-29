Bulls leave Lions paddling without an oar in Jukskei derby at Ellis Park

In the end, the Bulls managed to squeeze a good result from this largely uninspiring performance to beat the Lions 34-10 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Ellis Park.

Jake White’s men came into this Jukskei derby on the back of a home defeat to the Stormers last weekend but they responded with purpose as they scored four tries to the one of their hosts.

Though they did not hit the high gears, it was a good enough performance by the Bulls to brush aside a Lions who did not have the answers to the questions they were asked on a rainy Johannesburg afternoon.

Defeat to the Stormers last weekend left the Bulls sitting second from the URC but this win is likely to see them move up a few places by the end of this weekend’s action.

The Lionshave suffered back-to-back defeats and will have to be at their best next weekend as they visit the Bulls at Loftus, where they will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Bulls got on the scoresheet as early as the third minute from the educated boot of Morné Steyn but Fred Zeilinga drew the home side level moments later with a penalty of his own.

After the early two penalties, Johan Grobbelaar lifted the small crowd with the first try of the match as he touched down on the far side after a powerful rolling maul.

The Bulls increased their lead to 17 points when scrumhalf Embrose Papier crossed for the second try allowing Steyn to do the rest from the kicking tee.

The Bulls went to the break with momentum that was largely influenced by Grobbelaar and Papier, who also scored tries in the loss to the Stormers last weekend at Loftus.

Shortly after the break, the Lions missed out on an opportunity to reduce the deficit when Zeilinga could not find the poles with two successive penalties.

The Bulls punished their hosts for those two missed kicks with Arno Botha registering their third try that was converted by Steyn as they took control firm control of the match.

The Lions got their consolation try through Jaco Kriel, which was converted by flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel who replaced off-form Zeilinga.

The Bulls put the match beyond doubt in the closing stages through their fourth try scored by Harold Vorster as veteran Steyn ended his shift with 14 points to his name.

Lions (3) 10 — Try: Jaco Kriel; Conversion: Tiaan Swanepoel (1); Penalty: Fred Zeilinga (1)

Bulls (20) 34 — Tries: Johan Grobbelaar, Embrose Papier, Arno Botha, Harold Vorster; Conversions: Morné Steyn (4); Penalties: Morné Steyn (2)