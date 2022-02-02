Stormers' Brok of ages plays his 100th Test for the franchise on Saturday

When the Stormers announced Brok Harris would be joining their ranks, many eyebrows would have arched at the prospect of a journeyman, soon-to-be 37-year-old prop taking them forward.

Harris played for the franchise for seven years until 2014 before moving to the Dragons in Wales, where most observers thought he would see out his playing career.

He, however, has resurfaced in Cape Town and has perhaps gone about his new role with more shoulder-to-the-wheel energy and vitality than at any stage during his previous stint with the Stormers. To suggest that he has exceeded expectations would be an understatement.

Harris had played enough for the Stormers in his previous rugby life with the team to reach a 100th appearance when they take on the Sharks in a United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

“It's unbelievable. It's been seven years and not in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get to 100,” said Harris, who had been stuck in the 90s in all the time he spent in Wales. “When I got the opportunity it was a no brainer. I'm very happy.”