Rugby

Banned former Springbok winger Aphiwe Dyantyi vows to come back stronger

08 February 2022 - 10:04
Former Springboks flying winger Aphiwe Dyantyi promises to come back stronger after doping ban.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/ BackpagePix

As he approaches the last stretch of his four-year doping ban, former Springbok Aphiwe Dyantyi has vowed to come back stronger than before.

The ban on Dyantyi, who was named World Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018 after a stunning season, started in August 2019 and ends in August next year.

By the time he is eligible to play rugby again, it will be less than a month before the Springboks begin their defence of their World Cup title in France.

The 27-year-old Dyantyi‚ who has represented the Springboks 13 times, tested positive for the banned substances metandienone‚ methyltestosterone and LGD-4033 in 2019.

“This year marks three years out of the game,” he said on his social media accounts as he reflected on the few years that he has been out of the game following the ban by the SA Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids).

“A very challenging three years coupled with tears, rebuilding, love and laughter. A trial and error period in my life, but two business projects down the line and I wouldn’t change anything about my life journey.

“The support has been both heartwarming and humbling, thank you. I find myself in a privileged position of building beyond rugby and focusing on getting back on the field, and get back I will. I am only getting started.”

TimesLIVE

