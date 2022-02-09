Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier soaks up info from Bok legend Fourie du Preez

Bulls scrumhalf Embrose Papier is using the opportunity of working with Springboks legend Fourie du Preez to gain as much information as possible to improve his game.

Du Preez, who is widely regarded as one of the best scrumhalves to play the modern game, works with number nines at Loftus as part of Jake White’s back room staff on a part-time basis.

Papier, who is competing for a starting place with Zak Burger in the Bulls team for the Currie Cup and the United Rugby Championship (URC), said they are learning a lot from Fourie.

“Fourie is a legend and he has played a lot of games for the Bulls and the Springboks,” said Papier as the Bulls prepared to take on the Sharks at Loftus on Saturday.

“For someone like me, working with a legend like Du Preez is an opportunity to learn and improve my game. We are working on a lot of things, such as our passes and our kicks.

“His input is really valuable, because he is knowledgeable and has done it at the highest level.”

If he is picked against the Sharks, Papier will be up against Sanela Nohamba and Grant Wiliams and he is ready for the challenge.

“As number nines, we have to be fast around the breakdowns, because their number nines like to snipe as well.”

The Sharks come to Pretoria with the Springboks front row of Ox Nché, Bongi Mbonambi and Thomas du Toit and vastly experienced Siya Kolisi, Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi and Sbu Nkosi.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt will also have the talents of Springbok fringe players Aphelele Fassi and Jaden Hendrikse as they will be looking to bounce back to winning ways after a surprise loss to the Stormers last weekend.

“It’s going to be a tough match, because the Sharks have a good squad and we all know that they have a lot of Springboks in their team. I think it’s going to be a big physical battle on Saturday.

“We still have a lot to learn and the game against the Lions was slow. We need to work on our breakdown as well, but we take a lot of confidence out of that game and we are looking forward to the next one.”

The Springboks will have another busy season with confirmed fixtures against Wales and against New Zealand, Australia and Argentina in the Rugby Championship and Papier wants to be in the reckoning.

“Physically I feel great, I feel I need to do my basics well, stay in the system and if there are opportunities I have to take them. Everyone playing rugby in SA has ambitions to play for the Springboks.

“I still have to work hard on my basics and if I can balance my kicking game and passing everything will come good.”

