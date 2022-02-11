Injury returnees give Lions more bite against Stormers

The Lions have made much-needed additions to their squad for Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the Stormers at Ellis Park.

The team hoping to arrest a three-match losing streak will have the industrious Vincent Tshituka back on the side of the scrum, Burger Odendaal in midfield, and Jordan Hendrickse and Wandisile Simelane are welcome backline and potentially game-breaking returnees on the bench.

Tshituka, one of the team's most influential players, has been sorely missed since he picked up a shoulder injury. It was feared he would be sidelined for two months but the Lions are delighted to have him back as they are with Hendrickse, who has been a long-term absentee.

“We are pleased to have Vince and Jordan back in the URC set-up. They've recovered and trained well over the past few weeks, so we look forward to their involvement once more.”

Van Rooyen was equally enthused to have the experienced Odendaal back.

“He was exceptional for us against the Stormers,” the coach said about his team's win in Cape Town in early December.

Van Rooyen was satisfied with his team's effort in their defeat against the Bulls last week at Loftus and believes it bodes well for Saturday's clash.

“As a group we felt our overall attitude and intensity went up a notch against the Bulls. It's the kind of momentum we’re eager to take into Saturday on the back of a positive week of training,” he said.

Captain Jaco Kriel assured the team's deficiencies of recent weeks have been addressed in training.

“We prepared really well. After the past two weeks we weren't happy with scrums and line-outs. A lot of hard work went into that. They have a strong pack and X-factor backline so to pin something on them will be difficult. We will just have to be physical throughout.”

The Stormers have benched some of their most telling backline contributors for the clash.

“Dan du Plessis was outstanding last week, but he has got a lot of game time over the last three weeks and to have him coming off the bench along with Herschel Jantjies and Angelo Davids will give us huge impact in the second half, which is so crucial up there,” explained coach John Dobson.

Teams

Lions — EW Viljoen; Stean Pienaar, Manuel Rass, Burger Odendaal, Edwill van der Merwe; Tiaan Swanepoel, Andre Warner; Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel (captain); Ruben Schoeman, Ruhan Straeuli; Carlu Sadie, PJ Botha, Ruan Dreyer. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Jannie du Plessis, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka; Morne van den Berg, Jordan Hendrikse, Wandisile Simelane.

Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Sergeal Petersen, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Seabelo Senatla; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Hacjivah Dayimani, Ernst van Rhyn, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Adre Smith; Brok Harris, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi, David Meihuizen, Marcel Theunissen; Herschel Jantjies, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids.

Kickoff: 3pm