Rugby

France's Dupont dismisses talk of Six Nations Grand Slam

13 February 2022 - 10:35 By Reuters
France rugby players celebrate after the match.
France rugby players celebrate after the match.
Image: @FranceRugby/Twitter

France's 30-24 triumph over Ireland in Paris put them firmly on course for Six Nations success, but scrumhalf Antoine Dupont dismissed talk of a potential Grand Slam, saying the team were wary of Scotland after costly defeats in previous editions.

It was a second home win in a row for France, who beat Italy in their opening game and are now the only side that could complete this season's Grand Slam.

France finished second in the 2020 and 2021 editions of the Six Nations with defeats against Scotland, who they face next, proving costly on both occasions.

"We have all learned from the last two years, where we may have lost the tournament after a defeat to Scotland," Dupont told reporters on Saturday.

"So we are not going to talk about Grand Slam for the moment.

"We will focus on the next match because we know the challenge that awaits us. We know this Scottish team well, so we're hoping that we will have something nice to play for in a month."

Fabien Galthie's France side will face Scotland on February 26 and Wales on March 11, before hosting England in the final fixture of their campaign on March 19.

MORE:

Bulls coach Jake White wary of Sharks on the rebound

Bulls coach Jake White has named David Kriel and Cornal Hendricks in the starting line-up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers blow past Lions and cement top place in SA conference

The Stormers cemented their place at the top of the SA conference in the United Rugby Championship (URC) with a resounding 32-10 win over the rapidly ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Skinstad: Stormers the best SA team to battle European counterparts

As the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) gains momentum, former Springbok loose-forward Bob Skinstad believes the Stormers are the best-placed ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. How Pitso’s reported R2.5m monthly offer from Al Ahly compares globally Soccer
  2. MaMkhize swoops to sign Ricardo Nascimento at Royal AM Soccer
  3. Sharks in talks to net Etzebeth, but Bok lock may need to take a salary cut Rugby
  4. Labour lawyers differ with Cricket SA’s legal opinions on Boucher’s non ... Cricket
  5. ‘Fifa sabotaged your chances’ — Fans react to Pitso Mosimane and Al Ahly’s ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
R350 for another year and other key interventions announced in Sona 2022