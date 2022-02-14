Stormers’ evolution taking shape

That the Stormers weren't required to hit their straps in their 32-10 United Rugby Championship (URC) win over the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday says much about the hosts' decline and the visitors' evolution.

The win solidified the Stormers' position at the top of the South African conference. It elevated them to seventh on the table and they finally have a positive points difference.

They were one step ahead of the clawless Lions throughout, beating them to the punch in most key areas of the game.

The Stormers had made significant advances in attack since they lost to the Lions in Cape Town in December, not least the manner in which they transition.

Breakdown their starter move

The competition's most potent counter attacking team put the Lions to the sword at the breakdown at Ellis Park and cut them from the turned over ball. It is a ruthless streak that has brought an extra dimension to the Stormers, and much of it can be attributed to the presence of Manie Libbok, Damian Willemse, Warrick Gelant and Seabelo Senatla.

“We are very lucky with those three players,” Dobson said about Libbok, Willemse and Gelant.

“The challenge has been how to fit them. They are obsessed with rugby and talk about it all the time. People see the stepping and the flash but they are constantly talking. This is not just paradigm that they are flashy young steppers from the Cape. They are really thinking about rugby. The way they work together. They are special,” enthused Dobson.

Libbok, who is seeing regular game time unlike his stints at the Bulls and the Sharks, is a more assured player who looks at home in the cut and thrust of the URC.

“We told him he is our flyhalf for the foreseeable future,” reassured Dobson.

Getting better

Though Dobson was happy with the performance at Ellis Park he knows there are more boxes to tick before they play Connacht in a fortnight.

“We wanted to be better today and I thought we were. We managed the game well and we took our opportunities well.

“In terms of what we wanted this week, I'd say we achieved what we wanted. We weren't perfect, but it was a lot better than last week.”

Apart from seeking on field improvements, other areas outside Dobson's remit persist.

“We are under no illusion that we are not the finished product. We have challenges in terms of our player spend. Our players are not the Galacticos. It is becoming draining in terms of player departures and us managing it. The constant narrative every day is of a player leaving,” sighed Dobson, with Gelant's name linked to the departure list.

Reinforcements coming

On the plus side, Dobson has several players on the cusp of returning from injury.

“We haven't finalised our Connacht (tour) party. It depends how many players we can travel with. Salmaan (Moerat) will still be out, but Neethling Fouche, Evan Roos, Junior Pokomela, Ali Vermaak and Rikus Pretorius will be back. David Meihuizen is back already. Frans (Malherbe) will be after a week or two. We are coming back to strength nicely.

“Right now, we're in a really good space,” said Dobson.