WATCH | Siya Kolisi: My vision and dream for the future is to try to impact as many people as I can

“My vision and dream for the future is to try to impact as many people as I can.”

So said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in the latest episode of the United Rugby Championship series.

The United Rugby Championship, in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports, is working with clubs and players across the league to produce content designed to shine a spotlight on their off-field endeavours, providing them with a platform to tell their unique stories.

Speaking about bringing about change, Kolisi said he hopes to do more of that through his Kolisi Foundation.

“The Kolisi Foundation is a big part of my life and having more opportunities to talk about what we are trying to achieve will only help our cause. There are many players in the league who have a story to tell and I can’t wait to see more of these come to life through this series,” said Kolisi.