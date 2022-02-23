WATCH | Siya Kolisi: My vision and dream for the future is to try to impact as many people as I can
“My vision and dream for the future is to try to impact as many people as I can.”
So said Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in the latest episode of the United Rugby Championship series.
The United Rugby Championship, in collaboration with Roc Nation Sports, is working with clubs and players across the league to produce content designed to shine a spotlight on their off-field endeavours, providing them with a platform to tell their unique stories.
Speaking about bringing about change, Kolisi said he hopes to do more of that through his Kolisi Foundation.
“The Kolisi Foundation is a big part of my life and having more opportunities to talk about what we are trying to achieve will only help our cause. There are many players in the league who have a story to tell and I can’t wait to see more of these come to life through this series,” said Kolisi.
Kolisi said he wants to try to touch more lives outside the field, saying what he does on the field is temporary and won't last forever.
“I would love to see more kids from the township dream the way I dreamt when I moved to the suburbs,” he said.
“I love playing rugby but I believe the work I do with my foundation is my purpose. I have to perform well on the field to make sure that is a vehicle for me to be able to live out my purpose and knowing his is leading me to touch other people's lives in my journey”
Kolisi has been vocal about wanting to pay it forward for the new generation of “Siyas”.
Last year, during the launch of his Freedom Of Movement (FOM) x Kolisi Zwide Edition collaboration, he said he hoped South Africans would be inspired.
“My hope is South Africans will be inspired and captivated by this campaign. To be able to give back and pay it forward gives me purpose and defines my journey,” said Kolisi.
“Now that I have a place of influence and a platform, I want to use it for the next young Siyas and make sure they don’t face the same struggles I did as a child.”
