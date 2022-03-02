Bok legend JP Pietersen opens up on his coaching journey at the Sharks

Having enjoyed a successful career as a player, Springbok and Sharks legend JP Pietersen hopes for another great spell as a coach.

The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner called time on a 16-year playing career in February 2021 and moved into coaching the Sharks’ junior teams.

Pietersen earned himself a quick promotion to the ’ senior sides as he is assistant coach of the Currie Cup team, since December, working hand-in-hand with the experienced Etienne Fynn as head coach.

“The first year of coaching is never easy, I think you can prepare yourself as much as you can, but the transition from player to coach is always not going to be an easy one,” said Pietersen on Wednesday.

“But I’ve played the game so much and I can understand what the players are feeling and want to get out of training.

“It’s only my second year and now I’ve been involved with the Currie Cup team, coaching with Etienne.

“I think [Fynn] has been coaching for more than 20 years, what a guy to learn from. And to experience the calmness he brings to our coaching staff.

“He understands the game well and I’m benefiting more from Etienne. I hope I am helping him with my coaching.”

Pietersen, 35, and Fynn have enjoyed a smooth start with the Sharks’ Currie Cup team.

They have won their three matches in the domestic competition so far and are at the top of the Currie Cup log table with 14 points.

Pietersen, who also played in Japan, England and France, aims to help youngsters at the Sharks be as successful as he was and be better prepared if they become Springboks.

“Before I retired as a player I used to share my experience with other players about different situations they may encounter.

“You need a player to feel for the game and understand the game for themselves. But it’s only my second year as a coach and I’m still learning a lot and whatever feedback I can give to players I do. I try to communicate as much as possible with the players so that we can have a good understanding.”

The Sharks will be hoping to extend their Currie Cup run when they visit the Pumas at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on Friday at 7.30pm.

Sharks squad: 15 Inny Radebe, 14 Yaw Penxe, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Murray Koster, 11 Marnus Potgieter, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Sanele Nohamba, 8 Celimpilo Gumede, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 James Venter (captain), 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Le Roux Roets, 3 Wiehahn Herbst, 2 Fez Mbatha, 1 Dian Bleuler.

Replacements: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Khwezi Mona, 18 Lourens Adriaanse, 19 Corne Rahl, 20 OJ Noa, 21 Bradley Davids, 22 Jordan Chait, 23 Curwin Gertse.