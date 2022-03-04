Lions call on some URC talent for Currie Cup clash against Cheetahs
The Lions have bolstered their ranks by including players with United Rugby Championship (URC) experience for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.
All of them, however, are a little short of a gallop.
“A couple of guys didn't go to Europe and we are the benefactors of that,” explained coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.
“Some are short of game time. An example is Rabz Maxwane who had a family bereavement and has had a month of no rugby. We are excited to have him in the team.”
Fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, loose forwards Emmanuel Tshituka and Sibusiso Sangweni will also be deployed in a team desperate to get their first win of the campaign.
“There is a heck of a lot on the line for us,” said Nkosi. “We need to turn our season around. I know the odds are against us when you look at results and the log but this is an opportunity for us. The Cheetahs are a well drilled, quality squad but we want to give a good account of ourselves.”
Signs of improvement
The Lions lost all three their Currie Cup matches this season but they showed signs of improvement against the Sharks. Nkosi, however, is seeking even greater improvement.
“Looking back at our last outing against the Sharks, we felt costly errors let us down and we know a team like the Cheetahs will pounce if given the opportunity. If we can limit those little mistakes, we believe we’ll be in with a real chance of achieving a positive result,” said the coach.
“I impressed upon the team — we need to be clinical”
Captain Asenathi Ntlabakanye wants his team to be full throttle for the duration of the game.
“Let's not wait for last 25 or 20 minutes. We must go from the first minute,” said Ntlabakanye when asked what his message is to the team.
Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has had to name his team without the injured wing Rosko Specman.
“Most of the changes are rotational,” said Fourie. “There is a lot of guys who trains well and we want to keep the bigger group interested and give some guys game time. I want the guys to be sharp if we get injuries later on in the competition. Only Rosko is out due to injury.”
Specman's place goes to Malcolm Jaer.
Teams
Lions — Tiaan Swanepoel; Rabz Maxwane, James Mollentze, Tyler Bocks, Divan Rossouw; Fred Zeilinga, Jurich Claasens; Jarod Cairns, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni; Simon Dinisio, Lunga Ncube; Asenathi Ntlabakanye (captain), PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Dameon Venter, Banele Mthenjane, Chergin Fillies, Izan Esterhuizen, MJ Pelser, Ginter Smuts, James Tedder, Luke Rossouw.
Cheetahs — Cohen Jasper; Daniel Kasende, Robert Ebersohn, Frans Steyn, Malcolm Jaer; Siya Masuku, Ruan Pienaar (captain); Mihlali Mosi, Jeandré Rudolph, Gideon van der Merwe; Victor Sekekete, Aidon Davis; Marne Coetzee, Wilmar Arnoldi, Cameron Dawson. Substitutes: Louis van der Westhuizen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Conraad van Vuuren, Ockie Barnard, Andisa Ntsila, Rewan Kruger, Reinhardt Fortuin, David Brits.
Kickoff: 17:00
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.