Lions call on some URC talent for Currie Cup clash against Cheetahs

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
04 March 2022 - 09:58 By LIAM DEL CARME
Lions coach Mziwakhe Nkosi has a bit more experience in his team this weekend.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

The Lions have bolstered their ranks by including players with United Rugby Championship (URC) experience for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

All of them, however, are a little short of a gallop.

“A couple of guys didn't go to Europe and we are the benefactors of that,” explained coach Mziwakhe Nkosi.

“Some are short of game time. An example is Rabz Maxwane who had a family bereavement and has had a month of no rugby. We are excited to have him in the team.”

Fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, loose forwards Emmanuel Tshituka and Sibusiso Sangweni will also be deployed in a team desperate to get their first win of the campaign.

“There is a heck of a lot on the line for us,” said Nkosi. “We need to turn our season around. I know the odds are against us when you look at results and the log but this is an opportunity for us. The Cheetahs are a well drilled, quality squad but we want to give a good account of ourselves.”

Signs of improvement

The Lions lost all three their Currie Cup matches this season but they showed signs of improvement against the Sharks. Nkosi, however, is seeking even greater improvement.

Looking back at our last outing against the Sharks, we felt costly errors let us down and we know a team like the Cheetahs will pounce if given the opportunity. If we can limit those little mistakes, we believe we’ll be in with a real chance of achieving a positive result,” said the coach.

I impressed upon the team — we need to be clinical”

Bok star Am off to Japan as Kolisi takes over the Sharks' captaincy

World Cup winner and Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has agreed to a new three-year deal with the Sharks but the franchise will lose him for a couple of ...
Sport
1 day ago

Captain Asenathi Ntlabakanye wants his team to be full throttle for the duration of the game.

Let's not wait for last 25 or 20 minutes. We must go from the first minute,” said Ntlabakanye when asked what his message is to the team.

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie has had to name his team without the injured wing Rosko Specman.

Most of the changes are rotational,” said Fourie. “There is a lot of guys who trains well and we want to keep the bigger group interested and give some guys game time. I want the guys to be sharp if we get injuries later on in the competition. Only Rosko is out due to injury.”

Specman's place goes to Malcolm Jaer.

Teams

Lions — Tiaan Swanepoel; Rabz Maxwane, James Mollentze, Tyler Bocks, Divan Rossouw; Fred Zeilinga, Jurich Claasens; Jarod Cairns, Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni; Simon Dinisio, Lunga Ncube; Asenathi Ntlabakanye (captain), PJ Botha, JP Smith. Substitutes: Dameon Venter, Banele Mthenjane, Chergin Fillies, Izan Esterhuizen, MJ Pelser, Ginter Smuts, James Tedder, Luke Rossouw.

Cheetahs — Cohen Jasper; Daniel Kasende, Robert Ebersohn, Frans Steyn, Malcolm Jaer; Siya Masuku, Ruan Pienaar (captain); Mihlali Mosi, Jeandré Rudolph, Gideon van der Merwe; Victor Sekekete, Aidon Davis; Marne Coetzee, Wilmar Arnoldi, Cameron Dawson. Substitutes: Louis van der Westhuizen, Alulutho Tshakweni, Conraad van Vuuren, Ockie Barnard, Andisa Ntsila, Rewan Kruger, Reinhardt Fortuin, David Brits.

Kickoff: 17:00

READ MORE:

Lions have measured expectations

Wessel Roux, Currie Cup forwards and mental coach of the Lions, has measured expectations ahead of their clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein ...
Sport
2 days ago

Jantjies extends his Stormers stay

Despite losing high profile talent the Stormers have largely retained their elite players for the foreseeable future.
Sport
1 day ago

LIAM DEL CARME | It’s time Saru blew the final whistle on Jurie Roux matter

In December he was ordered to pay back R37m to Stellenbosch University, yet Saru is yet to take a position
Sport
14 hours ago
