Bulls thrash hapless Griquas in Currie Cup try fest in Kimberley

The Bulls registered an impressive 53-27 bonus-point win over the Griquas during their exciting Currie Cup try-fest encounter in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

There were stages where the Griquas stood their ground but it was always going to be the Bulls side that unleashed experienced campaigners like Marcell Coetzee, Cornal Hendricks, Arno Botha and Bismarck du Plessis.

In the end, the Griquas were comprehensively blown away by seven tries to four as the Bulls claimed this vital bonus-point victory that moved them to second spot on the table.

The Bulls got the scoreboard going inside ten minutes when Simphiwe Matanzima crossed over but their lead was short-lived as their hosts roared back with a try of their own by Zander du Plessis.

The home side took the lead through a drop goal by Fiela Boshoff but the Bulls levelled matters a few minutes later through Smith’s first penalty.

The Bulls then started to show their superiority with two tries in quick succession through Cornal Hendricks and Walt Steenkamp to tighten their grip on the proceedings.

The Griquas reduced the deficit to seven points shortly before the break when Hanru Sirgel crossed the line despite attention from the strong Bulls defence.

The Bulls scored 31 points in the second half that included tries by Arno Botha, Canan Moodie, Bismarck du Plessis and Keagan Johannes.

But the Griquas, who also managed a losing bonus point, scored two tries after the break from the efforts of Zander Du Plessis and Michael Amiras in the closing stages.

Griquas (15) 27

Bulls (22) 53

Scorers

Griquas

Tries: Zander du Plessis (2), Hanru Sirgel, Michael Amiras,

Conversions: Zander du Plessis (2),

Penalties:

Drop Goal: Fiela Boshoff

Bulls

Tries: Simphiwe Matanzima, Cornal Hendricks, Walt Steenkamp, Arno Botha, Canan Moodie, Bismarck du Plessis, Keagan Johannes

Conversions: Chris Smith (6)

Penalties: Chris Smith (2)