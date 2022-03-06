Fynn happy but believes the Sharks can still do better in the Currie Cup

With a success of four victories from as many outings, Sharks Currie Cup coach Etienne Fynn believes his men are close to hitting top gear in the domestic competition.

The Sharks continued their excellent form in the Currie Cup when they defeated the Pumas 24-10 at Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit on Friday night.

The Sharks failed to cross the whitewash in the match, but flyhalf Boeta Chamberlain was magnificent with his boot, scoring eight penalties to give Fynn’s men the victory.

The match produced a single try, which was scored by birthday boy Anele Lungisa for the Pumas, who were 12-10 down at half time.

“Look, any match at the Mbombela Stadium against the Pumas is a tough one. So we are very happy to have come away with a win and we had great moments in the game from a set piece, defensive and just control perspective,” said Fynn.

“It’s about making sure we do that more often than not.”

After the four straight wins for Fynn, the Sharks are joint Currie Cup log leaders with the Cheetahs on 18 points.

Fynn said the Durban side are definitely on an upward curve though need improvements on a few aspects of the game to become a well-oiled machine.

“It’s a constant work-on — you want to improve on certain areas and get stronger in the end,” said Fynn.

“Would I say, we are over the moon? I wouldn’t say we are over the moon. I would say that we are on an upward curve and we want to maintain that.

“When we are in the position to put points on the board we need to convert those opportunities. That’s an area we definitely need to work on.

“And some of our line-out work needs to improve, those are the few areas we have to improve on.”