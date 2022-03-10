Rugby

SA franchises to meet URC referee boss Tappe Henning on ref issues

10 March 2022 - 14:46 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks against Scarlets of Wales in the United Rugby Championship match in Durban on Friday.
Image: Supplied to Arena Holdings

The four SA franchises campaigning in the United Rugby Championship (URC) will meet the competition’s head of match officials to raise their issues related to refereeing.

The transition of the Sharks, Bulls, Stormers and Lions from Super Rugby to URC has been a tough one and the different refereeing interpretations they’ve encountered in the northern hemisphere didn’t make things easier.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt, who was confused by some of the calls in their last outing in their victory against Benetton in Italy, is happy about the meeting with URC head of refereeing Tappe Henning.

Henning is a former SA Test referee and spent eight years working as the Scottish Rugby Union’s Referee Commissioner.

“We have regular feedback with Tappe Henning, and Tappe will be visiting SA in the next two weeks. He will sit down with us and we will raise our concerns,” Everitt said.

“He will highlight the areas they have been looking at. Unfortunately, there wasn’t time between the Currie Cup and the URC to sort all these matters out.

“[Stormers coach] John Dobson spoke about being rewarded in the power part of the game, mauls and scrums. We would like to see SA teams get rewarded in that area. But at the same time we have to be squeaky clean.

“We have to stick to the laws of the game and adapt to the interpretations of the refereeing.”

Unlike the Sharks, the Stormers weren’t able to win their clash against Connacht in Ireland, losing 19-17.

The Sharks, who are in the top eight of the 16-team competition, will look to extend their winning streak to three matches when they welcome Welsh team Scarlets at Kings Park in Durban on Friday at 7.10pm.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks after Lukhanyo Am's temporary move to Kobe Steelers of Japan.

TimesLIVE

