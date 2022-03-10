Rugby

Suspended WP president Zelt Marais questions Saru's legitimacy

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
10 March 2022 - 12:39
Suspended Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais.
Suspended Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais.
Image: Shaun Roy

Dissident Western Province Rugby Football Union (WPRFU) president Zelt Marais says he will no longer recognise the SA Rugby Union (Saru) as the custodian of the sport in this country.

Saru, who are running the affairs of WP through their administrator Rian Oberholzer, suspended Marais and the rest of his executive but the official has become more vocal in his criticism of the controlling body.

He wants control of WP restored to the officials who were elected by the clubs, while stressing the view Saru should get their own house in order.

Marais in particular took issue with the governing body for their failure to act on the matter relating to SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux and the R37m he was ordered to pay Stellenbosch University. Last December, Roux lost his appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that found he had made unauthorised payments during his tenure at the university.

Marais has questioned the legitimacy of Saru and plans to bring matters to a head at a WPRFU meeting on March 21. He also took aim at the media.

First, the media and Jurie Roux have conveniently forgotten the finding against him by an institution of law that he has misappropriated the funds of the University of Stellenbosch, while he was employed there in a position of trust and a custodian of said funds,” Marais said in a letter to members of the council of WP.

Second, Saru has forgotten its undertaking to respond to the SA public in relation to that finding by no later than January 2022.

Needless to say, January 2022 has come and gone and no word regarding that finding has come forth,” wrote Marais.

After Roux lost his appeal SA Rugby indicated they would address the matter.

“The executive council (exco) of SA Rugby has been advised of the outcome of the appeal of the arbitration process involving Jurie Roux and his former employer, Stellenbosch University. SA Rugby will make no further comment until such time as the exco has had the opportunity to confer with its legal advisers,” SA Rugby said in a statement at the time. 

They have been mum since.

