Saru takes aim at suspended WP president
Zelt Marais charged with bringing the game into disrepute
The spat between the South African Rugby Union (Saru) and Western Province (WP) president Zelt Marais took a dramatic turn when the former charged the dissident official with bringing the game into disrepute.
The rugby governing body announced the unusual step in a letter to the WP clubs in which it provided an update on the progress it has made since it placed WP under temporary administration last October.
Marais has recently riled against that administrative arrangement saying he does not recognise Saru as the custodian of rugby in the country, while questioning the way in which power shifted away from his now suspended executive.
Taking control
Saru, however, reasserted their position in a letter signed by its president Mark Alexander.
“The requirements of the Saru constitution to invoke clause 29 were carefully observed and on which we sought legal opinion before considering its final application,” Alexander wrote.
“The clause is quite wide-ranging and allows for the suspension from office of their elected and/or appointed officials, and the appointment by Saru of administrators, who shall assume all decision-making powers of the unions at both governance and operational levels'.
“Your then president even concurred at the time that it was 'probably a good idea'.”
Saru said it found Marais' rhetoric “a perplexing and destabilising attempt to claim a role from which he was constitutionally suspended and which he cannot exercise”.
The letter also outlined the progress that has been made at WP since Rian Oberholzer took over as administrator.
Saru listed five points of progress
“WPRFU faced four court proceedings at the time of the appointment of the administrator. As of today, two have been settled, one is being held in abeyance and one is subject to a cost order to be finalised.
“Various agreements, undertakings or letters of intent with three companies for the sale of WPRFU properties were allegedly in existence. The only recognised agreement was the bondholders (Flyt), with whom agreement has been reached for the sealed bidding process for the Newlands Stadium to proceed.
“The R9.4m Sars liability that the administrator inherited on appointment has been paid.
“A revised agreement for the rental of the DHL Stadium is in negotiation and progressing well.
“And contract extensions have been agreed with earmarked players and ongoing negotiations to secure high-profile signings of overseas-based players are in train.”
Marais had Jurie Roux in cross hairs
Apart from no longer recognising Saru as rugby's umbrella body in this country, Marais's recent critique of the organisation took aim at SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux.
Marais took issue with the governing body for their failure to act on the matter relating to Roux and the R37m he was ordered to pay Stellenbosch University. Last December, Roux lost his appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling which found he had made unauthorised payments during his tenure at the university.
Alexander, understandably, does not address that issue in his letter. The letter does however state: “We will address any other issues at the meeting on March 29 (to which you were invited on Thursday).”
