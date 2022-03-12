Saru takes aim at suspended WP president

The spat between the South African Rugby Union (Saru) and Western Province (WP) president Zelt Marais took a dramatic turn when the former charged the dissident official with bringing the game into disrepute.

The rugby governing body announced the unusual step in a letter to the WP clubs in which it provided an update on the progress it has made since it placed WP under temporary administration last October.

Marais has recently riled against that administrative arrangement saying he does not recognise Saru as the custodian of rugby in the country, while questioning the way in which power shifted away from his now suspended executive.

Taking control

Saru, however, reasserted their position in a letter signed by its president Mark Alexander.

“The requirements of the Saru constitution to invoke clause 29 were carefully observed and on which we sought legal opinion before considering its final application,” Alexander wrote.

“The clause is quite wide-ranging and allows for the suspension from office of their elected and/or appointed officials, and the appointment by Saru of administrators, who shall assume all decision-making powers of the unions at both governance and operational levels'.