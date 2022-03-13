Lions restore some spring to their second row step

Lock Reinhard Nothnagel will return from injury as the Lions finally come to grips with Cardiff at Ellis Park on Sunday.

Four months after the original fixture was postponed amid Covid-19 concerns, the Lions will run out at home in the hope of finding form and surge up the points table in the coming weeks.

The hosts, who had been beset by injury in the second row, are relieved to have Nothnagel back, and the Tshituka brothers, Vincent and Emmanuel, who missed their last clash because they did not have the appropriate documents to travel to Dublin.

Nothnagel's aerial prowess in particular had been missed, and captain Jaco Kriel is grateful to have him return.

“We are glad he's back to run our line-out. We really missed him a lot. He is a line-out specialist so we expect our line-out to be better,” Kriel said.

“To have the Tshituka brothers back is great. Their work rate is just unbelievable. The vibe they bring in the team is also good.”

The Lions have won just two matches this campaign and have struggled at home. Kriel said they owe themselves a good game in front of a trickle of home support.

TIME TO STUDY

Cardiff are one place above the Lions on the points table but have double the number of victories and have played two matches fewer. The Lions, however, have had sufficient time to suss out this weekend's opposition.

“Cardiff Rugby will be an interesting tussle this Sunday,” remarked coach Ivan van Rooyen. “They will be our first international team we face at home in the competition.

“We had prepared quite intensely for them previously. So this week has been focused on tweaking a few things, having analysed their play over the past two months.

“It's a home game so we are backing ourselves for a positive result. The players are feeling upbeat attitude-wise, especially after our spirited performance away to Leinster a fortnight ago,” he concluded.

Lions — Quan Horn; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal, Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel (Captain), Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman Carlu Sadie, Jaco Visagie, Sithembiso Sithole. Substitutes: PJ Botha, JP Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Ruan Venter, Emmanuel Tshituka, Nico Steyn, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel.

Kickoff: 4pm

Referee: Chris Busby