Kruger happy Bulls are improving their line-outs, scrums and mauls

Bulls scrum consultant Werner Kruger says the departure of Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane was a blow but has created opportunities for younger players to show what they can do.

The 32-year-old Nyakane, who has won 54 caps for the Springboks, left the Bulls late last year in a big money move to France's Racing 92 club, leaving a huge hole in the front row.

“If you take a senior player who is a tighthead prop and has won the World Cup out of any team, any side will feel it. But I think we have exciting youngsters coming through,” Kruger said.

Experienced Jacques van Rooyen and emerging Robert Hunt have benefited from Nyakane’s departure with a consistent run of matches in the Currie Cup and United Rugby Championship (URC).

“Guys are stepping up and they are learning. It is a learning curve for SA teams in the URC with regards to line-outs, mauls, scrums and everything. The way they go about it is a bit different to what they were used to in Super Rugby during previous seasons.”