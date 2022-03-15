×

Rugby

Saru CEO Jurie Roux’s R37m case ongoing in Cape high court

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
15 March 2022 - 16:35 By LIAM DEL CARME
Saru CEO Jurie Roux lost his appeal against a 2020 arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay back misallocated funds. The case is before the Western Cape High Court.
Image: Gallo Images

The SA Rugby Union (Saru) on Tuesday advised that a review of the outcome of the appeal into the arbitration hearing between their CEO Jurie Roux and his former employer, the University of Stellenbosch, remains ongoing.

Last December, Roux lost his appeal against an arbitration ruling that ordered him to pay the university R37m, a point suspended Western Province Rugby Football Union president Zelt Marais has been keen to highlight in recent weeks.

The dissident Marais lambasted the rugby controlling body for not acting against their CEO.

That received media coverage but Saru issued a statement on Tuesday in which they reminded that the legal process is yet to run its course.

“The legal process between Roux and the University of Stellenbosch continues after the filing of an application on March 3 in the Western Cape Division of the high court for a review and setting aside of both the final arbitration award and the award of the Appeal Tribunal against him,” Saru said.

“Though Saru is not a party to the case, we understand the public interest in the matter considering Roux’s position as CEO of Saru.

“Saru has sought and received the input from an eminent legal team throughout this matter, which is considering the recent developments. Key stakeholders of Saru are being kept informed of developments.”

The drawn-out matter predates Roux’s arrival at Saru in September 2010 and relates to the time he was a senior director in the university’s finance department and chairperson of Maties rugby club between 2002 and 2010.

