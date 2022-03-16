Young Stormers lock Meihuizen quits heartbroken after repeated concussions

Not too long ago Stormers lock David Meihuizen potentially had the world at his feet. On Tuesday, however, in a decision dictated by head over heavy heart, he announced he is stepping away from rugby.

Meihuizen was forced to pull the plug on a career that showed much promise.

“Due to circumstances out of my control and the advice of respective specialists I will be retiring from all forms of rugby,” the 24-year-old wrote on social media.

“As a result of having many concussions over the course of my short career, I have been advised to stop playing the game to prevent any long-term damage to my brain,” he added.

Stormers doctor Jason Suter confirmed the prognosis.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time David had felt prolonged post-concussion symptoms, so we have been monitoring him closely for some time,” Suter said.

“All correct procedures were being followed to get him back on the field safely, but it was not to be. And while it is very sad that he has had to make the decision to walk away from the game on medical advice, it is ultimately the right call with his future beyond rugby in mind.”