Sharks may lose World Cup-winning Bok star to the Bulls

Talented World Cup-winning Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi may be lost to the Sharks and one of his potential destinations could be bitter rivals the Bulls.

Nkosi has been with the Sharks since 2016 and his contract with the ambitious Durban-based franchise is set to lapse at the end of the season.

Sources close to the Sharks said Nkosi is contemplating leaving the union with the Highveld a possible destination.

The sources said that’s why 2019 World Cup-winner was pulled out of the starting line-up for the United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Scarlets on Friday, March 11.

The official reason given by the Durban side was that a stomach bug was behind Werner Kok being handed a starting berth just before kick-off against the Welsh team.

The 26-year-old Nkosi was not named in the Sharks’ squad for the URC contest with Italian side Zebre at Kings Park Stadium in Durban on Saturday (6pm).

Sources said that if the deal was not good locally, his management, Roc Nation, would consider finding Nkosi a new home abroad.

Sharks communications manager Novashni Chetty said she was not aware of such developments.

Attempts to obtain comment from franchise CEO Eduard Coetzee were not successful as he did not answer his phone or text messages sent to him by the time of publishing.

If the Barberton-born star ends up at the Bulls he will link up with former Sharks team mate and fellow wing Madosh Tambwe in Pretoria.

Tambwe left the Sharks in February 2021 and has enjoyed a great spell under coach Jake White.

