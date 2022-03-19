Lions show second half resolve to beat Munster

The Lions showed remarkable second half resolve to beat crack Irish outfit Munster 23-21 in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash at Ellis Park on Saturday.

They had looked in perennial danger of slipping out of the contest but they hung on grimly before slowly but surely reeling in the visitors with some inspirational performances from Vincent Tshituka, Jordan Hendrikse and Burger Odendaal among others.

Munster looked well drilled and organised for the bulk of the contest but faded quite markedly in the latter stages of the game, just as the Lions upped the tempo.

Earlier the Lions appeared lacklustre before discovering a spring in their step as the shadows lengthened.

They showed composure when they needed it most especially around the hour mark when they repelled sustained Munster attack which threatened to take the game beyond their reach.

Against a team that expertly probed space and attacking weaknesses the Lions stood firm in a match that will provide them a reliable indicator about their competitiveness in this competition.

Munster were more incisive and clinical at the outset while the Lions appeared disjointed.

Tight head prop John Ryan crashed over for the game's first try in the seventh minute and after more sustained attack his front ranking partner Josh Wycherley also made it onto the scoresheet.

The Lions struggled to get a foothold in the game and often failed to effectively deal with the high ball.

Visiting scrumhalf Neil Cronin sent the ball skyward and all too often the ball was allowed to bounce into a Munster player's grasp.

Gradually tough the home team's forwards ground their way into the match. They got some traction from the scrum, Vincent Tshituka, Edwill van der Merwe, Carlu Sadie and Odendaal became forceful carriers, while Jordan Hendrikse and Quan Horn's raking touch finders helped bring the hosts' favourable field position.

Ruan Dreyer and JP Smith made telling contributions off the bench.

With the game approaching the half-hour mark the Lions were spending more time in enemy territory and eventually they met reward.

Odendaal twice featured prominently in creating space for the speeding Edwill van der Merwe who splendidly finished off in the corner.

A Hendrikse penalty three minutes later meant the Lions were firmly back in the contest but infuriatingly for the small but enthusiastic crowd they allowed Munster lock Fineen Wycherley to score before the break.

The first score in the second half was going to be crucial.

It only came in the 65th minute when Hendrikse converted his second penalty and only after the Lions displayed deep resolve in repelling wave after wave of Munster attack around the hour mark.

The visitors, clearly feeling the heat and possibly altitude were increasingly prone to error.

Wandisile Simelane found space and scored a try that had the crowd in raptures before Hendrikse sealed a tremendous victory.

Scorers

Lions (23) — Tries: Edwill van der Merwe, Wandisile Simelane. Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2). Penalties: Hendrikse (3).

Munster (21.) Tries: John Ryan, Josh Wycherley, Fineen Wycherley. Conversions: Jack Crowley (3).