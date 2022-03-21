England coach Jones says 'we're going in the right direction' after another defeat

"France are deserved champions, they are the best team, but we had enough chances to win that game, we just didn’t put them away, we were not quite clinical enough in doing that.

"That has been a little bit of the story of us in the Six Nations, we have put ourselves in position to win the three games we have lost but not been clinical enough, not been good enough, particularly in some of our clean-out work to win those games.

"So that is disappointing but the spirit we showed is going to make sure this team keeps moving in the right direction.”

Jones has spent most of the campaign insisting that his "young team" are a work in progress but they struggled again to build any sort of sustained attacking threat and spent most of the night in Paris trying to repel French attacks.

"We are not far away but we are far away and the effort it takes to bridge that gap is important.

"We have got a lot of good young players coming through and some of the older guys are starting to play some really good rugby again so we are going to have a good blend going through to the World Cup.”

Jones's upbeat analysis is at odds with England's performance as this year's third place finish comes after a fifth-place last season.