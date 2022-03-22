Lizo Gqoboka will lead young Bulls into Lions den

Lizo Gqoboka will lead a youthful Bulls against the Lions in their Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The Lions are bottom of the log and winless after five games and will be desperate to break their duck in the Jukskei derby.

“We are very fortunate to have a number of players with great leadership qualities in the Bulls squad, and Lizo has been one of those senior players who have always provided leadership in both the Currie Cup and the URC,” said Bulls head coach Gert Smal.

“We look forward to him, alongside Stedman Gans as vice-captain, leading this exciting team on Wednesday.

“The Bulls are pleased we are able to give a few of our more youthful players an opportunity this week, be it in the starting line-up or on the bench.

“We have no doubt we have a tough challenge ahead of us against a Lions team that will be motivated and will be tough opponents on Wednesday night.”

“We will need to be at our best and will need to execute the plans we have been working hard on in the build-up to the match.”

Western Province coach Jerome Paarwater has made one change to his starting line-up for Wednesday's clash with the Pumas in Cape Town.

Scrumhalf Godlen Masimla was chosen ahead of Thomas Bursey, who drops to the bench.

“We have some continuity in the team and hopefully will see some good cohesion in the combinations as we play in front of our crowd again on Wednesday,” Paarwater said.