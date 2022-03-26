Stormers get the better of Ulster in cracking URC encounter

This was a cracking game filled with full frontal physicality and bloody mindedness that the Stormers would have felt immensely relieved to win 23-20 against Ulster.

Though they lost their way with ball in hand in the second half of this United Rugby Championship (URC) clash, the Stormers harassed and hurried the visitors and built much of their success in matching Ulster's physically, while frustrating them in the scrum and on the deck.

The hosts' defence, particularly at the maul helped create a wall that the visitors breached occasionally but not enough to seal the deal.

The Stormers would rush out and suffocate the ball carrier, while exacting a heavy toll on the ensuing breakdowns and they also won some crucial second half scrum penalties.

It was a close thing though.

Ulster showed their pedigree by gradually reeling in the Stormers and thought they had grabbed the lead for the first time in the 77th minute but the try was disallowed as Stormers substitute Hacjivah Dayimani's hand spoiled their party.

He wasn't the only Stormers hero.

No 8 Evan Roos was involved in much of the hustle and bustle, Manie Libbok was assured off the kicking tee, Damian Willemse carried a huge workload, while captain Steven Kitshoff thoroughly embraced the rough and tumble the occasion presented.

The home side held a 20-13 advantage at the break and though they struck a blow on the cusp of half time, they no longer had the momentum that saw them shoot out to a 14-0 advantage after just six minutes.

That the visitors know their way about the paddock was evident from the opening whistle.

The visitors looked an accomplished, well drilled unit but for the fact they weren't going anywhere.

They were repelled by a hard-nosed, determined Stormers defence.

Even the gainline bending Duane Vermeulen found himself being shifted back in the tackle.

It was defensive pressure that led to the opening try by scrumhalf Paul de Wet.

Left wing Leolin Zas rounded off three minutes later from a far greater collective ball carrying effort but it was accompanied by a sense of unease that the advances on the scoreboard had come a little too easy.

The visitors struggled to get a foothold in the game and though they are usually proficient at the ruck Italian referee Gianluca Gnecchi found them to fall on the wrong side of the law in that department.

But if there is one thing Ulster relish it is close combat and they gradually drew the Stormers into their orbit of influence.

They eschewed their earlier high energy passing game for something a little more confrontational.

Finally they were making headway, in part also due to scrumhalf John Cooney's tactical kicking which served to pin the Stormers in their own half, while fullback Mike Lowry made some telling incursions from the back.

Scorers

Stormers (23) - Tries: Paul de Wet, Leolin Zas. Conversions: Manie Libbok (2). Penalty: Libbok.

Ulster (20) - Tries: Marty Moore, Stuart McCloskey. Conversions: John Cooney (2). Penalties: Cooney (2)