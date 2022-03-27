×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

McFarland fumes at refereeing decision that cost Ulster win against Stormers

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
27 March 2022 - 14:57
Ulster captain Alan O'Connor in discussion with referee Gianlucu Gnecchi during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on March 26 2022.
Ulster captain Alan O'Connor in discussion with referee Gianlucu Gnecchi during the United Rugby Championship match against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on March 26 2022.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Ulster coach Dan McFarland was left incandescent at a refereeing decision that almost certainly cost his team victory over the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

McFarland's team had staged a spirited fightback after falling 14-0 behind inside the first six minutes but came up short 23-20 in a nerve jangling and feverishly contested United Rugby Championship (URC) clash played under bright blue skies.

McFarland's mood, however. darkened at the end of the clash. His team thought they had snatched a late victory when replacement prop Callum Reid crashed over for a try in the 78th minute. However referee Gianluca Gnecchi overturned his decision upon exhaustive video review.

The evidence suggested Reid had the ball knocked from his grasp by a spoiling Stormers hand. What infuriated McFarland further was the decision to award the ensuing scrum to the Stormers. The hosts warmed to that task by scrumming their way to a penalty which effectively sealed the win.

“I can’t understand why that’s not a try,” said McFarland.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say here,” McFarland said cautiously at first. “But I can’t understand why that’s not a try.

“If it’s not a try, then why is it a knock-on (against Ulster)? They deliberately knocked the ball out of our hands. I don’t get that.

“I’ll wait to hear what they have to say about it,” he added, which suggests URC refereeing boss Tappe Henning's inbox will be bulging with video clips on Monday morning.

Ulster would have felt hard done by after staging a fightback that brought them to the cusp of victory.

Stormers get the better of Ulster in cracking URC encounter

This was a cracking game filled with full frontal physicality and bloody mindedness that the Stormers would have felt immensely relieved to win 23-20 ...
Sport
22 hours ago

While they played with élan in the very early stages of the game they were met by stubborn Stormers defence. They then went the more direct route and gradually drew the Stormers into their orbit of influence. They eschewed their earlier high energy passing game for something a little more confrontational.

“We got hit early,” said McFarland. “It was good play by them and poor play by us. We grew as the game progressed. Our aerial game in particular. We also managed to generate a lot of momentum close to the line.

“We put good pressure on them and then scored a good try at the end.

“In my head, we won that game, so we will move on. We don’t have the four log points but there were a lot of positives,” said the irate coach.

Stormers coach John Dobson was mightily relieved his team got the job done.

“They’re one of the best club teams in the world,” Dobson said. “They really played well and trapped us with their contestable kicking game. It was a very clever tactic, and very well executed.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Malherbe back for the Stormers

Springbok tight head prop Frans Malherbe's return to the Stormers team is timely.
Sport
2 days ago

Lions skipper Burger Odendaal gets pat on the back

Captain Burger Odendaal agreed his performance against the Ospreys was one of his best in a Lions jersey following his team's 45-15 win in the United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Edinburgh end Sharks winning streak in wet Durban

In spite of playing in a terrible weather condition and a waterlogged pitch, the Sharks and Edinburgh were still able to deliver a captivating United ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Lions clip Ospreys' wings

The Lions surged to their third straight United Rugby Championship (URC) win at Ellis Park when they downed the Ospreys 45-15 on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago

READ MORE

Malherbe back for the Stormers

Springbok tight head prop Frans Malherbe's return to the Stormers team is timely.
Sport
2 days ago

Lions skipper Burger Odendaal gets pat on the back

Captain Burger Odendaal agreed his performance against the Ospreys was one of his best in a Lions jersey following his team's 45-15 win in the United ...
Sport
1 day ago

Edinburgh end Sharks winning streak in wet Durban

In spite of playing in a terrible weather condition and a waterlogged pitch, the Sharks and Edinburgh were still able to deliver a captivating United ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Lions clip Ospreys' wings

The Lions surged to their third straight United Rugby Championship (URC) win at Ellis Park when they downed the Ospreys 45-15 on Friday.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'There will be accountability if we don't get top-four finish,' warns AmaZulu ... Soccer
  2. AmaZulu boss Zungu confirms McCarthy has left the club amicably Soccer
  3. Salah gets better of Mane as Egypt edge Senegal, and Ghana and Nigeria draw in ... Soccer
  4. Safa president Danny Jordaan consolidates power at ordinary congress Soccer
  5. Sharks explain the absence of Nkosi who has been linked to the Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

Tears flow in court as Ntuthuko Shoba found guilty of murdering Tshegofatso Pule
‘Positive facial recognition’ of alleged parliament fire suspect Zandile Mafe