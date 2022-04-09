Springboks start preparations for the upcoming international season

With the upcoming international rugby season looming large, Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber and his management team will host the first alignment camp in Durban this weekend.

The Durban camp will take place between April 10 and 12 and will be followed by another session in Cape Town scheduled to take place between May 1 and 5.

During the two camps, Nienaber and his team will work with a selected group of players who will be invited from around the country as the Boks gear up for their exciting season.

Springbok team management explained that the purpose for the camps will be to expose players to the plans for the season and Springbok culture as they look forward to the three back-to-back Castle Lager Series Tests against Wales in July.

The Boks also have two home Tests against the All Blacks and one against Argentina and three away Tests — two against Australia and one against Argentina — during the upcoming season.