Sharks coach Everitt says things are falling into place as URC hots up

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is confident things are starting to fall into place in his team's United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals push, as they seem to have learnt the art of dancing in the rain.

In the past few weeks, the Sharks have been subjected to playing in foul weather conditions in their base in Durban, with away teams, at some point, handling the conditions better than the home team.

It was no different on Saturday as Kings Park was wet for the match against the Lions, but this time around Everitt’s men handled the situation very well and hardly put a foot wrong on their way to the 37-10 bonus-point win over the youthful highveld side.

“The more you play in such weather conditions, the better you get. The Lions have been playing in the opposite, they have been playing in dry weather,” Everitt said as the URC climax fast approaches.

“We have become good at managing the games here at Kings Park and I think that played in our favour.”

Having played in these conditions for some time now, Everitt knew that the power game was going to be key in winning the battle.

“Although we got the 50:22 [kicking law variation] tonight, we were hoping for more. But the ball doesn’t roll because of water, so it’s rather difficult and becomes more of a physical duel and you have to rely on your power game, and thankfully for us that worked tonight,” the coach said.

The bonus-point win over the Lions lifted the Sharks to ]sixth place on the URC table with 46 points with three games to be played in the round-robin format.

Everitt’s side are second in the SA Shield and just one point behind the Stormers team that defeated the Bulls 19-17 in Cape Town on Saturday.