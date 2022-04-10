Sharks coach Everitt says things are falling into place as URC hots up
Sharks coach Sean Everitt is confident things are starting to fall into place in his team's United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals push, as they seem to have learnt the art of dancing in the rain.
In the past few weeks, the Sharks have been subjected to playing in foul weather conditions in their base in Durban, with away teams, at some point, handling the conditions better than the home team.
It was no different on Saturday as Kings Park was wet for the match against the Lions, but this time around Everitt’s men handled the situation very well and hardly put a foot wrong on their way to the 37-10 bonus-point win over the youthful highveld side.
“The more you play in such weather conditions, the better you get. The Lions have been playing in the opposite, they have been playing in dry weather,” Everitt said as the URC climax fast approaches.
“We have become good at managing the games here at Kings Park and I think that played in our favour.”
Having played in these conditions for some time now, Everitt knew that the power game was going to be key in winning the battle.
“Although we got the 50:22 [kicking law variation] tonight, we were hoping for more. But the ball doesn’t roll because of water, so it’s rather difficult and becomes more of a physical duel and you have to rely on your power game, and thankfully for us that worked tonight,” the coach said.
The bonus-point win over the Lions lifted the Sharks to ]sixth place on the URC table with 46 points with three games to be played in the round-robin format.
Everitt’s side are second in the SA Shield and just one point behind the Stormers team that defeated the Bulls 19-17 in Cape Town on Saturday.
“We had a plan in place and obviously knew that we were going into a kicking duel with the Lions and there was a good chance that we would come out on top of it. That’s exactly what happened,” Everitt said.
“When we got the opportunities to move the ball, the guys really tried and showed intent, but fortunately near the end we got the bonus point. That’s exactly what we wanted.”
Everitt reserved special praise for his halfback pairing of scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse and pivot Curwin Bosch for their excellent game management that kept the Lions at bay.
Hendrikse was also very involved in the tries of Gerbrandt Grobler and man-of-the-match Phepsi Buthelezi in the first half.
“I thought Jaden played well last week, he is starting to reach the form that he had when he was chosen for SA last year. He and Curwin managed the game exceptionally well,” Everitt said.
The Sharks are on a URC break this week and will return to action on Saturday April 23 by welcoming log leaders Leinster to Kings Park.
The Durban-based franchise host Connacht on April 30 before travelling to Ulster on May 20 for their final round-robin stage match.
