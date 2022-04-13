×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Sharks vs Bulls Currie Cup match cancelled due to KZN floods

13 April 2022 - 14:54 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Madosh Tambwe of the Bulls during the Currie Cup match against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on March 16.
Madosh Tambwe of the Bulls during the Currie Cup match against the Sharks at Loftus Versfeld in Pretoria on March 16.
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

The Currie Cup fixture between the Sharks and Bulls on Saturday has been cancelled due to the floods in KwaZulu-Natal, SA Rugby has confirmed.

The important clash between the two teams vying for top honours was scheduled to be played at Kings Park Stadium.

KwaZulu-Natal has been hit by torrential rains and flooding that left a number of people dead and infrastructure damaged.

“Due to the heavy flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and the considerable loss of life and infrastructure damage across the province, and out of respect to their community in the face of the disaster the province is enduring, the two teams have agreed to cancel this encounter,” Saru said.

“As there was no alternative option to reschedule the match the result will be declared a draw and the log points will be shared with each team awarded two points.”

Other Currie Cup fixtures scheduled for this week in unaffected parts of the country will go ahead as planned.

The bottom-placed Lions host the Griquas on Thursday at Wits Rugby Stadium in Johannesburg (3pm) while Western Province meet the Cheetahs at Cape Town Stadium on Friday (4.45pm).

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Bok coach Nienaber a happy camper

It was about 18 months before the last Rugby World Cup that the Springboks' march to the crown started in earnest.
Sport
23 hours ago

Springboks have to evolve before World Cup, says coach Nienaber

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber says his team will be looking to "improvise, build and improve" in 2022 and that it would be arrogant to believe ...
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks coach Everitt lauds Phepsi Buthelezi's professionalism

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has lauded the professionalism and unmatched work ethic of his young loose forward Phendulani “Phepsi” Buthelezi.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi explains George Maluleka has been unlucky Soccer
  2. Orlando Pirates give update on Paseka Mako’s condition after horror clash Soccer
  3. Talented commentator Duane Dell’Oca lost to SuperSport and SA — for now Soccer
  4. Horror clash that sees Mako removed by ambulance overshadows Baroka-Pirates ... Soccer
  5. SuperSport United ‘part ways’ with head coach Kaitano Tembo Soccer

Latest Videos

Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground
'Inevitable and unfortunate' delays continue as Jacob Zuma's corruption trial ...