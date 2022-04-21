Something missing in Singapore and Vancouver, admits Blitzboks coach Powell

Six tries against France and a victory over New Zealand in their last two matches at the Canada Sevens in Vancouver, plus an improved finish from Singapore a week before, pointed to a positive ending for the Blitzboks at the end of their Asia and North America trip.

But the overall performances remained below par and cannot be sugar-coated, said Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell in his frank assessment at the completion of the fifth and sixth legs of the World Rugby Sevens Series in Singapore and Vancouver.

The Blitzboks saw an erosion of their overall lead on the standings by Argentina and Australia. SA now lead the World Series by only six points on 111, with Argentina (105) and Australia (100) closing in.

The Blitzboks could only garner 23 points in the last two tournaments, while Argentina gathered 35 and Australia 34. Three tournaments remain, in Toulouse and London at the end of May, and Los Angeles late in August.

Powell was not looking at the standings only in his assessment of the Blitzboks’ performances. After winning all three their pool matches on the first day in Vancouver, the South Africans lost to Samoa in the Cup quarterfinal before rebounding with wins against France and New Zealand to finish the tournament in fifth place overall.

“It was a tough two weeks and not something that we are happy about as a team,” Powell said.