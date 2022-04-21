United Rugby Championship reveals unique new trophy

The Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) has unveiled the trophy, named Array, to be presented to the inaugural champions during the Grand Final in June.

The piece of silverware is the result of a collaboration between the UK's Bath-based award-winning design agency Matter and the craftsmanship from the master silversmiths at Thomas Lyte, who are the makers of the British & Irish Lions Series trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, the FA Cup and the Ryder Cup.

With the URC trophy in the final stages of production at the Thomas Lyte workshop, fans around the world have been treated to a digitally created 3D visual of the trophy, named the Array.