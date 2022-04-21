×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

United Rugby Championship reveals unique new trophy

21 April 2022 - 16:02
The United Rugby Championship has revealed its new trophy.
The United Rugby Championship has revealed its new trophy.
Image: URC

The Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) has unveiled the trophy, named Array, to be presented to the inaugural champions during the Grand Final in June.

The piece of silverware is the result of a collaboration between the UK's Bath-based award-winning design agency Matter and the craftsmanship from the master silversmiths at Thomas Lyte, who are the makers of the British & Irish Lions Series trophy, the Webb Ellis Cup, the FA Cup and the Ryder Cup.

With the URC trophy in the final stages of production at the Thomas Lyte workshop, fans around the world have been treated to a digitally created 3D visual of the trophy, named the Array.

“We’re extremely proud to celebrate another significant milestone in the global game with the virtual unveiling of the first United Rugby Championship trophy, which is a beautiful digital representation of the united efforts of all the teams in the race to be the one champion,” Vodacom head of sponsorship Michelle van Eyden said.

“The URC has ushered in a bold new era of innovation in the game, and this virtual trophy unveiling is perfectly aligned with our core purpose as a company to use technological innovation to connect people to their passion.”

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Odendaal set for Lions return, and on a collision course with Ireland's Aki

The Lions built much of their four-match winning run on the back of sterling performances from Burger Odendaal and they will be buoyed by the ...
Sport
22 hours ago

MARK KEOHANE | Leinster may have bigger fish to fry but they’ve insulted the URC

Leinster sending a ‘B’ side to SA may be taken as an affront by the Sharks and Stormers but it may work in SA ’s favour
Sport
1 day ago

Leinster wary of Sharks but they also have bigger fish to fry

The news that Leinster has left several frontline players at home will ring sweet in the ears of the Sharks and the Stormers but it doesn't mean they ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie confirms URC talks for the franchise

Plans to get the Cheetahs back into the United Rugby Championship (URC) are afoot, the franchise has confirmed.
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports Soccer
  2. POLL | Should Baxter step down as Chiefs coach? Soccer
  3. Bafana seeded in Pot 2 for 2023 Afcon group stage qualifying draw Soccer
  4. 'Smoking something' or 'needs more time'? Fans react to Baxter's success jab ... Soccer
  5. Ncikazi wishes Pirates’ Mako well: ‘We could have lost him but God saved him’ Soccer

Latest Videos

How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer
Understanding SA's 'illegal' immigration violence & who is Operation Dudula?