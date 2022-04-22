Lions have more than pride at stake

The Lions may be out of the running for the United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs, but they are still gunning for a place in the top 10.

One of the teams they need to supplant if they want to attain that object, Connacht, visit Ellis Park on Saturday harbouring the same ambition.

“We are out of the play-off places, but top 10, top nine is still available,” said Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen.

The hosts will run out with more than pride at stake as the coach has demanded a strong finish to their campaign in their three remaining matches.

“We want to finish well and build momentum on attack, defence and the set piece,” stressed Van Rooyen, who is keen to preserve his home record against overseas teams.

He expects the visitors to come out guns blazing. “They have a good skill set and they are fit. ,They will have an attacking mindset. They will play attractive rugby. They are perhaps more attack-minded than the other Irish teams. They play off turnover ball and they play side to side. If they play an attacking game it will suit us as well. Hopefully, a lot of running metres will be made tomorrow [Saturday].”

That will play into the Lions' hands who have built much of their success at home in the URC against foreign opposition on the visitors running out of steam. For all their early huff and puff, teams from Europe struggle to stay the course at Ellis Park.

Fellow Irish outfit Munster also made a fast start when they visited before the Lions reeled them in at the death.

Should Saturday's fixture play out to a similar pattern, the Lions will again have to show resilience and composure. No-one has exemplified that more than captain Burger Odendaal who has been sidelined for the past two matches as he observed Covid-19 protocols.

He returns to the team on Saturday. “It's not nice to sit at home and watch. It is going to be a big one for us. We've had some good results against overseas teams at home and we want to keep that momentum. Hopefully the weather plays its part. If it does it will be a cracker,” Odendaal said.

Another big returnee is tighthead prop Carlu Sadie who will start off the bench while Ruan Dreyer gets a start.

Lions team: Quan Horn; Rabz Maxwane, Wandisile Simelane, Burger Odendaal (captain), Edwill van der Merwe; Jordan Hendrikse, Morne van den Berg; Emmanuel Tshituka, Vincent Tshituka, Francke Horn; Reinhard Nothnagel, Ruben Schoeman; Ruan Dreyer, PJ Botha, Sti Sithole.

Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, JP Smith, Carlu Sadie, Ruan Venter, Sibusiso Sangweni; Andre Warner, Manuel Rass, Tiaan Swanepoel.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.