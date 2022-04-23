×

Rugby

Rugby fraternity mourns death of Bulls legend and Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg

23 April 2022 - 10:40
Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg has died in a car crash in the US.
Former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg has died in a car crash in the US.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

The SA rugby fraternity is mourning the death of former Bulls and Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car crash in the US on Saturday.

At the time of his death in Texas, US, the 41-year-old Wannenburg was a rugby coach for Austin Elite which plays in the North American Major League competition.

Local news outlets are reporting that Wannenburg died when the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife and children was hit by a teenager who was trying to speed away from local police.

Wannenburg is believed to have died on the scene while his son was rushed to hospital where he is in critical condition.

His wife Evette and daughter Isabelle escaped serious injury.

Wannenburg played 99 consecutive matches for the Bulls between 2002 and 2010 and he was capped 20 times as a Springbok. 

