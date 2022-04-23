Rugby fraternity mourns death of Bulls legend and Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg

The SA rugby fraternity is mourning the death of former Bulls and Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car crash in the US on Saturday.

At the time of his death in Texas, US, the 41-year-old Wannenburg was a rugby coach for Austin Elite which plays in the North American Major League competition.

Local news outlets are reporting that Wannenburg died when the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife and children was hit by a teenager who was trying to speed away from local police.