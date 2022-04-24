×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Teen driver arrested after crashing into ex-Bok flanker Wannenburg's car

24 April 2022 - 13:51 By TimesLIVE
A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with the death of former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg in a car crash.
A teenage driver has been arrested in connection with the death of former Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg in a car crash.
Image: Wessel Oosthuizen/Gallo Images

A 16-year-old youth has been arrested after the crash that killed former Springbok rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg and left his 8-year-old son in critical condition, US police and his club say.

The teenager had led police on a high-speed chase and crashed into the back of Wannenburg’s car at an intersection at the weekend. The rugby coach's family were in the car with him including his son and daughter.

Wannenburg's son is in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries. His daughter was unhurt.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect had lost control of his vehicle during the chase and struck three vehicles. A fourth vehicle was unable to stop in time and collided with one of the initial vehicles struck.

The teen's two passengers, also 16, sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

Gonzalez said the suspect has been charged with felony murder, reckless aggravated assault and aggravated assault.

The Rice Rugby Club has started a crowdfunding initiative to help support the Wannenburg family.

“We were ecstatic to welcome Pedrie into the club as a new coach and his leadership, humour, and grit helped us accomplish our first conference sweep in years,” the club said.

“Pedrie was a world-class rugby player ... His impact as a player, coach, and supporter of the sport is felt across multiple countries and continents, and he will be greatly missed by all alike. We'll miss his halftime speeches, gruelling fitness drills, and commanding spirit and will be forever thankful for his contributions to our programme.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Rugby fraternity mourns death of Bulls legend and Springbok Pedrie Wannenburg

The SA rugby fraternity is mourning the death of former Bulls and Springboks loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car crash in the US on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bulls pay tribute to former Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg

The Bulls have paid tribute to Loftus legend and ex-Springbok loose forward Pedrie Wannenburg who died in a car accident in the early hours of ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘The chairman is bonkers’ — Five times Stuart Baxter made people hot under the ... Soccer
  2. CSA goes to bat to fill crucial top posts, not least Graeme Smith’s Sport
  3. Stuart Baxter fired as Kaizer Chiefs coach — reports Soccer
  4. Mngqithi: Sundowns have earned respect, are treated well on continent Soccer
  5. Kekana: Sundowns culture made it easy for current coaches to be successful at ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Sunday marks two months of destruction in Ukraine
How Rosemary allegedly attempted to bribe and kill police officer