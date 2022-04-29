×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bulls keep URC home quarter-final hopes alive with win over Warriors at Loftus

29 April 2022 - 21:30
Bulls player James Verity Amm tries to evade a tackle from Cole Forbes of Glasgow Warriors during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the 29 April 2022 .
Bulls player James Verity Amm tries to evade a tackle from Cole Forbes of Glasgow Warriors during their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on the 29 April 2022 .
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix

The Bulls registered a massive 29-17 bonus-point win over the Glasgow Warriors during their error-strewn United Rugby Championship (URC) match at Loftus on Friday night.

With this victory, Jake White’s men have moved from eighth place to the top half of the log standings but they are likely to be overtaken by Munster, who played on Thursday night against Cardiff, or the Stormers, Sharks, Ulster and Edinburgh who are in action on Saturday.

This vital home win will serve as a big morale booster for the Bulls ahead of their trip to Swansea where they are scheduled to take on the Ospreys in three weeks’ time for their final match of the round robin stages.

The Warriors got the match off to a flying start as they got the scoreboard ticking with a penalty try after obstruction by the Bulls that also saw influential No8 Elrigh Louw yellow carded after five minutes.

The Bulls drew level a few minutes later when scrumhalf Zak Burger found his way past the white line to score the opening try of the night for home side after good attacking play.

The Warriors pulled away again with a penalty that was put away by Duncan Weir as the visitors benefited from some sloppy defending by the Bulls during the early exchanges.

As the game progressed, Morné Steyn put over his first penalty of the night to draw the Bulls level in the game.

One of the key moments of the first half arrived on the stroke of the break when the vastly experienced Steyn somehow forgot the basics of kicking as he missed his penalty in front of the poles.

Another notable moment arrived after the hooter had sounded when Warriors prop Zander Ferguson received his yellow card for repeated offences and they were immediately punished for their numerical disadvantage.

Soon after Ferguson left the field, flying winger Madosh Tambwe found himself with space on the right wing after he received a pass from Lionel Mapoe to score the second try for the Bulls with Steyn making up for the earlier glaring miss.

Shortly after the restart, Tambwe was denied his second try by the TMO but there were no problems a few minutes later as Walt Steenkamp powered over the line to give the Bulls a 14 point lead.

The Bulls tightened their grip on this match just after the hour mark when Cyle Brink scored their fourth and bonus-point try but substitute kicker Chris Smith could not convert.

The Warriors fought back with their first try by Ollie Smith which was converted by Ross Thompson but they left their comeback mission a little bit too late.

Bulls                            (17)     29

Glasgow Warriors  (10)     17

Scores

Bulls

Tries: Zak Burger, Madosh Tambwe, Walt Steenkamp, Cyle Brink

Conversions: Morné Steyn (3)

Penalties: Morné Steyn (1)

Glasgow Warriors

Tries: Ollie Smith

Conversions: Ross Thompson (1)

Penalty: Duncan Weir (1)

Penalty Try (1)

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Bulls winger Tambwe more focused on serving his team than individual glory

With the Vodacom United Rugby Championship having entered the business end, Bulls star winger Madosh Tambwe has reflected on the growth of his game ...
Sport
11 hours ago

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee wary of dangerous Glasgow Warriors

The race for United Rugby Championship (URC) play-offs continues this weekend with the Bulls in another ‘must-win’ assignment against Glasgow ...
Sport
1 day ago

Stormers look to Gelant against Leinster

Unleashing Warrick Gelant from the start is part of a battle plan the Stormers hope will yield an eighth home win when they clash with crack Irish ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MARK KEOHANE | Kiwis may miss us, but they can Bok off. We’re better off ... Sport
  2. Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane confirms Njabulo Ngcobo has apologised for untoward ... Soccer
  3. 'Disrespectful' or 'just having a bad game'? — What SA is saying about Ngcobo ... Soccer
  4. Rabutla: ‘Bra J didn’t change policies that weren’t working for Jomo Cosmos’ Soccer
  5. Safa write complaint to Caf over Simba burning substance at Orlando Stadium Soccer

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa