Sharks confirm the return date for captain Lukhanyo Am

The Sharks are looking forward to welcoming back their captain Lukhanyo Am for their final push for a United Rugby Championship (URC) home quarterfinal spot.

Am, 28, will see his short stint in Japan, where he is playing for the Kobe Steelers, come to an end this coming week and will return to Durban.

The Steelers are out of the running for Japanese League One playoffs which means Am’s last game will be on Sunday, May 8.

It also means the Springbok centre will be available for the Sharks’ final game of the round robin against Ulster in Ireland on May 20.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt is obviously happy with the news and hopes to welcome an even better Am from Japan

“Lukhanyo will be back, he finishes up in Japan next week and we are looking forward to having him back in the following week,” Everitt said.

“We haven’t watched any of his games, but I have chatted to him on a weekly basis and he is in a good space and really enjoying the opportunity that he has over there.

“He is playing with international stars in his team over there and obviously being coached by really good coaches. We are looking forward to him coming home and sharing the knowledge that he has gained from there.”