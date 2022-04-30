Stormers take on Leinster looking to solidify place in top half of URC table

The Stormers have made a concerted effort to keep their eyes off the major prize as they played themselves into United Rugby Championship (URC) contention.

They weren't given much of a chance to finish in one of the elite places but John Dobson's team has made steady progress and will go into Saturday's clash against table-topping Leinster as the team in possession of second place.

With two matches remaining in the league stages they have an outside chance of usurping the Irish side for the top spot but that is unlikely.

That they are even in the mix for a home quarterfinal is remarkable given their lowly status at the start of the season.

Dobson however has slowly but steadily rallied his troops and even at this late stage in the league campaign they are not seduced by their position on the log.

“The emphasis has never been to win the URC,” reminded loose forward Hacjivah Dayimani.

“It was to improve every week. We are now doing well. Everyone is talking us up and we are just trying to stay in the same routines. We are getting all the attention and we are trying to keep our feet on the ground. We are proud of ourselves. Nobody thought we'd get this far,” said Dayimani who has been one of the standout players in their run of seven home wins.

Dayimani's change in fortunes since leaving the Lions is perhaps in a wider context reflected in the uptake of the Stormers' prospects. He joined the squad as a No8 but has warmed to the challenge of playing flank.

“Operating mainly with Evan Roos and Deon Fourie in the back row, the now bulkier Dayimani has helped bring balance to a loose trio. The confidence with which they are operating has permeated the rest of the team.

Often Dayimani, who has the licence to roam as a No8 finds himself using his vast skill set to put the Stormers' three quarters into space. It has added an attacking dimension to the team that has been hard to contain.

Whether he will have the freedom to roam the wide open spaces as in previous matches remains to be seen in the clash against Leinster.

The Irish side are serial champions in European competition and though their more illustrious players are preparing at home, their young guns are locked and loaded.

After all, there is much at stake for Leinster who could secure their place at the top of the Irish Shield as well as the overall log with victory in Cape Town.

They however left several front-line players at home in anticipation of their clash in the Champions Cup against Leicester Tigers next weekend.

Still, they have a well drilled side and despite the relative inexperience in the touring group they showed that even their second string side is made of stern stuff in last week's defeat at the hands of the Sharks.

“We are fully aware of the dangers of this game and the importance of it to both them and us,” Dobson said. “For the occasion, it is a pity that Johnny Sexton, Josh van der Flier and Tadhg Furlong aren’t here. But, in terms of the level of rugby, this is an on-merit, first-versus-second clash with lots to play for.”

Teams

Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Damian Willemse, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Hacjivah Dayimani, Deon Fourie; Marvin Orie, Adre Smith; Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Steven Kitshoff (captain). Substitutes: Wilmar Arnoldi, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Salmaan Moerat, Junior Pokomela, Ben-Jason Dixon; Paul de Wet, Juan de Jongh.

Leinster — Max O’Reilly; Adam Byrne, Jamie Osborne, Rory O’Loughlin, Rob Russell; Ciarán Frawley, Cormac Foley; Rhys Ruddock (captain), Scott Penny, Alex Soroka; Josh Murphy, Brian Deeny; Thomas Clarkson, John McKee, Ed Byrne. Substitutes: Lee Barron, Michael Milne, Vakh Abdaladze, Jack Dunne, Seán O’Brien, Nick McCarthy, Harry Byrne, Martin Moloney

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales)

Assistant referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (SA) & Morné Ferreira (SA)

TMO: Ben Crouse (SA)

