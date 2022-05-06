‘There’s more growth for SA in URC’, says Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee

Having experienced both Southern and Northern Hemisphere rugby early in his career, Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says the latter offers more growth for SA players.

The talented loose forward made his Super Rugby debut in 2011 when he was playing for the Sharks, and moved to the Northern hemisphere in 2016 where he joined Ulster in Pro14.

In 2020, the world of rugby witnessed SA making a big switch to Super Rugby with the country’s four premier franchises, the Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers, joining sides from Ireland, Scotland, Italy and Wales in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Coetzee believes a young SA player who has ambitions of being a complete international star has a better chance to achieve that playing in the URC and soon in the European Champions Cup.