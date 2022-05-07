×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bulls confirm signing of Boks star Sbu Nkosi

07 May 2022 - 10:40 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sbu Nkosi of South Africa during the South African national men's rugby training session at Peffermill Playing Fields on November 09, 2021 in Edinburgh.
Sbu Nkosi of South Africa during the South African national men's rugby training session at Peffermill Playing Fields on November 09, 2021 in Edinburgh.
Image: STEVE HAAG

Bulls coach Jake White has confirmed the signing of Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi from the Sharks.

TimesLIVE revealed in March that the 2019 World Cup winner wasn’t going to renew his deal with the Sharks in favour of a move back to Gauteng where he was schooled.

White confirmed on Friday that the 26-year-old player will move to Pretoria at the end of the current United Rugby Championship (URC).

Nkosi has been earmarked to replace Madosh Tambwe who will leave the franchise at the end of the season.

Tambwe is believed to be on his way to French side Bordeaux.

“I think his (Nkosi) deal starts when Madosh goes. Ours is not done on the basis that he arrives early,” White said in a press conference on Friday.

“I think when his season ends at the Sharks and obviously they are done and dusted, he will pack and move back to Joburg where he comes from.

“There’s no intention of anyone joining us before the end of the season, I’m talking about players from other unions in SA.”

Sharks may lose World Cup-winning Bok star to the Bulls

Talented World Cup-winning Springbok wing Sbu Nkosi may be lost to the Sharks and one of his potential destinations could be bitter rivals the Bulls.
Sport
1 month ago

The Barberton-born Nkosi completed his matric at Jeppe High School for Boys in Johannesburg.

While they have to wait for the end of the season for Nkosi to join them, White confirmed that lock Ruan Vermaak, 24, from Red Hurricanes of Japan will join the side before the Bulls trip to play the Ospreys.

“The only guy who is joining us next week is Ruan Vermaak. His Japanese season is finished. He will be available as an extra forward for us from next week onwards,” White said.

The Bulls play the Welsh team in the final pool game of their URC campaign on Friday, May 20.

Just like the Sharks and Stormers, the Bulls have secured their spot in the URC playoffs.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SA Rugby to continue lobbying government for full capacity at stadiums

With the international season fast approaching, SA Rugby president Mark Alexander says they will continue to lobby government to have 100% capacity ...
Sport
1 day ago

‘There’s more growth for SA in URC’, says Bulls skipper Marcell Coetzee

Having experienced both Southern and Northern Hemisphere rugby early in his career, Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee says the latter offers more growth ...
Sport
1 day ago

SA Rugby president Alexander pleads for patience on thorny Jurie Roux issue

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander has pleaded for patience as the organisation deals with the thorny issue of its CEO, Jurie Roux, who lost a legal ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cheetahs fullback Clayton Blommetjies confirms move to the Stormers

Stormers-bound fullback Clayton Blommetjies says the lack of international rugby at the Cheetahs is not the reason behind his imminent move to the ...
Sport
22 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘I won’t stoop so low’ — Swallows boss Lesufi hits back at ex-coach Truter Soccer
  2. DA calls on Safa to reverse decision to award R20.8m honorarium Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs star Dolly compares Arthur Zwane with Stuart Baxter Soccer
  4. Soccer stars like Senzo thrown into celebrity lifestyle with no guidance: Marawa Sport
  5. Jessica Motaung: Chiefs applying their minds to coaching situation Soccer

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil