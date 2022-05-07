'Nohamba is a massive boost for us': Lions coach Nkosi excited to have former Sharks man

Lions Currie Cup coach Mzwakhe Nkosi believes the arrival of talented scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba from the Sharks will help decrease the workload of their overworked players in the position.

Nohamba, 23, made his Lions debut in a 35-26 Currie Cup defeat to the Cheetahs on Friday after his move from Durban earlier this week.

The highly-rated Nohamba was forced to take his excellent rugby skills elsewhere after falling down the pecking order at the Durban-based franchise.

The player had Jaden Hendrikse and Grant Williams getting the nod for the United Rugby Championship fixtures ahead of him while Nohamba was mostly deputising for Cameron Wright in the Currie Cup.

Nkosi said while they are expecting him to push Andre Warner and Morne “Krappie” van der Berg for a starting place, he will also relieve the pressure on them.

“It’s a massive boost. I think if I’m being honest, Warner to a large degree and Krappie carried this union for the better part of the last 24 months,” Nkosi said.