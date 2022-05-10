Carlu Sadie expected to follow Tshituka from Lions to Sharks soon

After confirming the capture of Vincent Tshituka, the Sharks are expected to soon announce the signing of another Lions star, Carlu Sadie.

The Durban franchise on Monday announced they have boosted their loose-forward stocks with the highly-rated Tshituka, 23, on a three-year deal.

The Sharks are on a mission to build a stronger team for the United Rugby Championship (URC) and European Rugby Champions Cup.

They have signed Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth from Toulon in France and centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg from England’s Sale Sharks.

All the new signings are expected to link up with their new teammates in Durban ahead of the new season.