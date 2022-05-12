Bulls unveil worst kept secret by announcing arrival of Bok winger Sbu Nkosi

Springbok World Cup-winning winger S’busiso Nkosi is aiming for a fresh start with the Bulls.

The Bulls revealed the worst kept secret on Thursday by officially announcing Nkosi will arrive at Loftus from the Sharks at the end of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The player, who is managed by the Roc Nation Sports International agency, will be available for the Bulls from July 1.

“I have an opportunity for a fresh start in Tshwane where I hope to make a positive contribution and help the Bulls remain a force in SA rugby and become one of the top rugby sides globally,” Nkosi said.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Bulls where I will play alongside some of the most exciting talent in the country while working under globally respected coaches.

“I have had some of my best years at the Sharks where I became a Springbok. I think I have served my time and contributed what I could at the franchise.

“I am grateful to the Sharks, their coaches, players and staff for some of the most memorable years in Durban and the support given to me. Of course, the fans have always been a big part of my career.

“Without their support I would never have enjoyed my time over the years as I have done.”

The 26-year-old was born in Barberton, Mpumalanga, and completed his schooling at Jeppe High School for Boys.

In 2016 the elusive winger was part of the Junior Springbok team that finished fourth at the World Rugby under-20 championship in Manchester.

He made more than 60 appearances for the Sharks before signing for the Bulls and has represented the Springboks since 2018 where he has earned 16 caps so far.

“We are delighted to have a player of Sbu Nkosi’s calibre joining our ranks at the Bulls,” said the franchise's director of rugby Jake White.

“He is a proven quality player who is respected internationally based on his track record for the Sharks and on the international stage for the Springboks. To be able to secure the services of a World Cup-winning player will be a big boost for us.

“We are confident that we have plenty to gain from Nkosi where he will contribute alongside some of our senior players and also be able to impart his knowledge and experience on to our young talent, whom I am convinced will be eager to learn from him.”

TimesLIVE

