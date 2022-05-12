×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Sharks centre Marius Louw to replace Burger Odendaal at Lions

12 May 2022 - 14:56 By SITHEMBISO DINDI
Sharks centre Marius Louw has signed with the Lions before the new season.
Sharks centre Marius Louw has signed with the Lions before the new season.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

The player exchange between the Sharks and the Lions continues as Marius Louw has signed for the Gauteng side before next season.

TimesLIVE has been reliably informed that Louw has signed for the Lions from the Durban team and will join them at the end of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season.

The signing of Louw, 26, comes soon after the Lions lured scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba from the Sharks. Nohamba, who had fallen down the pecking order at the coastal franchise, has already made his debut at the Lions in the Currie Cup defeat to the Cheetahs last weekend.

At least four players have moved between the Sharks and Lions recently.

The Durban side have confirmed the signing of tighthead prop Carlu Sadie and loose-forward Vincent Tshituka from the Lions. The duo will also join the Sean Everitt-coached Sharks at the end of the URC season.

Carlu Sadie expected to follow Tshituka from Lions to Sharks soon

After confirming the capture of Vincent Tshituka, the Sharks are expected to soon announce the signing of another Lions star, Carlu Sadie.
Sport
2 days ago

The Sharks are also bidding farewell to Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi, who will be moving to the Bulls at the end of the season.

Louw’s departure from the Sharks comes as no major surprise as the Durbanites recently announced the signing of Rohan Janse van Rensburg from English Premiership side Sale Sharks.

At the Lions, Louw will be expected to fill the void created by the departure of captain and midfielder Burger Odendaal, who is moving to the UK at the end of the current campaign.

If the reports that centre Wandisile Simelane is leaving for the Bulls are correct, the Lions will have to go shopping for another experienced centre.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

Cheetahs coach Fourie not happy with quality of their game

Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie is not happy with the quality of rugby that has been displayed by his unbeaten side in the Currie Cup.
Sport
23 hours ago

‘The coaches know what they want’ — Bulls captain Coetzee on Bok snub

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee admits he may not be what the Springbok coaches are looking for after his recent controversial snubs.
Sport
1 day ago

MARK KEOHANE | Bulls and Stormers have struck the right Bok balance

Having current Springboks in your squad is one thing, but there will come a time when your depth of talent is tested
Sport
19 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Doctor Khumalo on Broos’ Bafana selections: You can’t compare Brooks and Jali Soccer
  2. Shakes Mashaba blasts Safa and joins Ria Ledwaba’s campaign Soccer
  3. Drama as Safa vice-president Ria Ledwaba opts out of election launch Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs reach settlement with PSL, high court case will be dismissed Soccer
  5. Klopp lauds ‘machine’ Mane as Liverpool forward linked with move Soccer

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail