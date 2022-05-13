Bruised Sharks have a plan to upset the settled Cheetahs

Sharks coach Etienne Fynn says the only way they can get the better of the unbeaten Cheetahs is if they stick to the plan and turn up the heat.

The Cheetahs are set to welcome the Sharks in a Currie Cup match at Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein on Saturday (2.30pm).

The wounded Sharks are coming from a disappointing loss to the Pumas at home and they need a win to boost their playoffs chances.

Fynn’s side is third on the log table with 24 points after nine games and they have the Griquas on 21 points and Pumas on 19 hot on their heels.

The Pumas have played eight games and are in action against Western Province in Mbombela on Friday (7pm).

“The boys are still bruised, but I’m certainly expecting a positive reaction from them. They have trained well this entire week, so we are looking forward to a positive performance,” Fynn said.

“Sticking to the plan and also individual role execution is critical. We can have a plan, but if the individuals within that plan don’t stick to their particular roles it’s never going to work.”