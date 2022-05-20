SNAPS | 'Engaged, blessed with the best' — Faf de Klerk pops the question
20 May 2022 - 10:57
Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk was a happy man after popping the question to his long-time girlfriend Miné van Niekerk this week.
“Engaged! Blessed with the best. Love you, my skat,” he wrote on Instagram.
His bae, who often gushes over Faf, also confirmed the good news by sharing a snap via her Instagram account.
Faf won the hearts of many South Africans after the Springboks won the World Cup in 2019 and a video of him greeting Britain's Prince Harry in his world-famous patriotic Speedo went viral.
Some fans admitted to finding him attractive, but TimesLIVE reported he was taken.
Here are other snaps of the couple:
